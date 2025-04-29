APC Will Secure Remaining Three States In South-South – Gov Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has said all South-South states would be All Progressives Congress (APC) states.

Naija News reports that the ruling APC has Delta, Cross River and Edo States in its fold.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States remain in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Rivers State suspended-Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, also drummed support for President Tinubu, in his Easter message, amid state of emergency in his state.

For Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, he refuted claims of defecting to the APC.

But Governor Otu, reacting to the welcoming of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC on Monday, said the remaining three states would soon come under the APC’s fold.

The Vice Chairman of South South Governors Forum, who spoke on his return to Calabar, the Cross River capital, said: “An increasing number of South-South states under APC governance is a dream realized”.

Governor Otu noted that when the other three states are finally captured, “it will set the stage for deeper regional collaboration, accelerated economic development, and greater political stability”.

Otu urged Governor Oborevwori, Ifeanyi Okowa, and their supporters who have joined the APC to bring their wealth of experience and grassroots mobilization strength to bear in advancing the collective quest for a flourishing South-South and a renewed Nigeria.

Governor Otu assured that together in APC, “the six states shall chart a new course of greatness for the region and our nation“.