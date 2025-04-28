Wike’s Wife Remains In Abuja As Court Of Appeal Redeploys Justices

The second-highest court in Nigeria, the Court of Appeal, has effected a new redeployment of justices to its various divisions across the country.

The redeployed justices are expected to resume at their new divisions by May 5, 2025, according to the posting list obtained on Monday, which was signed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem.

According to the list, Justice Eberechi S. Nyesom-Wike, who is the wife of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, remains in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the posting, titled “Posting of Honourable Justices As At 22nd April, 2025,” shows that Hon. Justice Y. Nimpar was posted to the Lagos Division as Presiding Justice. Others in the Lagos Division are – Hon. Justice J. E. Ekanem, Hon. Justice F. A. Ojo, Hon. Justice D. Z. Senchi, Hon. Justice P. A. Bassi, Hon. Justice N. U. Okaisabor, Hon. Justice P. T. Kwahar, Hon. Justice Abdulazeez M. Anka and Hon. Justice U. Onwosi.

Kaduna Division: Hon. Justice O. A. Otisi is posted as the Presiding Justice. Others are – Hon. Justice A. O. Obaseki-Adejumo, Hon. Justice A. M. Bayero, Hon. Justice S. O. Nwaka Gbagi and Hon. Justice M. S. Hassan.

Ibadan Division has Hon. Justice B. A. Georgewill as the Presiding Justice, joined by Hon. Justice Ebiowei Tobi, Hon. Justice K. I. Amadi, Hon. Justice B. F. Zubairu and Hon. Justice Fadawu Umaru.

Enugu Division has Hon. Justice J. O. K. Oyewole as the Presiding Justice along with Hon. Justice M. Mustapha, Hon. Justice I. W. Jauro and Hon. Justice Zainab B. Abubakar.

Hon. Justice B. G. Sanga heads the Benin Division as Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice Y. A. Bashir, Hon. Justice. Others in the division are L. A. Ganiyu and Hon. Justice Asma’u Ojuolape Akanbi.

For Jos Division, Hon. Justice M. O. Bolaji-Yusuf is to serve as the Presiding Justice. Others in the division are Hon. Justice I. A. Andenyangtso, Hon. Justice P. O. Affen and Hon. Justice A. A. Akinyemi.

Hon. Justice O. E. Williams-Dawodu will serve in Port Harcourt Division as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice M. I. Sirajo, Hon. Justice H. A. Laja Balogun and Hon. Justice Ishaq M. Sani to also serve in the division.

For Abuja Division; Hon. Justice H. A. Barka is to serve as Presiding Justice. Justice Eberechi S. Nyesom-Wike, Hon. Justice B. B. Aliyu, Hon. Justice A. I. Banjoko, Hon. Justice A. B. Mohammed, Hon. Justice O. E. Abang, Hon. Justice D. U. Okorowo, and Hon. Justice O. O. Oyewumi are others in the Division.

Hon. Justice M. A. Danjuma will serve in the Kano Division as the Presiding Justice. Others are Hon. Justice B. M. Ugo, Hon. Justice O. Goodluck, and Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed.

For Calabar Division, Hon. Justice U. Onyemenam was posted as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice M. Danjuma, Hon. Justice L. B. Lawal-Akapo and Hon. Justice Eleojo Eneche to also serve in the division.

Ilorin Division has Hon. Justice R. M. Abdullahi as the Presiding Justice. Others in the division are Hon. Justice G. O. Kolawole and Hon. Justice Abdu Dogo

For Owerri Division, Hon. Justice A. A. Wambai is to serve as the Presiding Justice along with Hon. Justice S. A. Bola, Hon. Justice M. L. Abubakar and Hon. Justice Ntong F. Ntong.

Hon. Justice M. L. Shuaibu is the Presiding Justice at the Sokoto Division. Others in the division are Hon. Justice A. M. Talba, Hon. Justice Abdullahi M. Liman, and Hon. Justice Victoria T. Nwoye.

Yola Division got Hon. Justice F. O. Oho as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice P. A. Mahmoud, Hon. Justice O. A. Adegbehingbe and Hon. Justice N. O. Dimgba as the serving justices.

Ekiti Division: Hon. Justice I. O. Akeju is the Presiding Justice. Others in the division are Hon. Justice A. M. Lamido, and Hon. Justice J. E. Inyang.

Akure Division has Hon. Justice O. F. Omoleye as the presiding Justice, with Hon. Justice P. C. Obiorah and Hon. Justice H. R. Shagari also to serve in the division.

Hon. Justice T. O. Awotoye will work in Makurdi Division as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice B. I. Gafai, Hon. Justice A. Waziri and Hon. Justice N. I. Afolabi to also serve as justices in the division.

Asaba Division has Hon. Justice O. O. Daniel-Kalio as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice J. G. Abundaga, Hon. Justice U. A. Musale, Hon. Justice A. M. Mainoma and Hon. Justice Olukayode A. Adeniyi to also serve as the division.

For Maiduguri Division, Hon. Justice A. A. B. Gumel will serve as the Presiding Justice with Hon. Justice U. A. Ogakwu, and Hon. Justice R. O. Ayoola to also work in the division.

The list shows that no allocation of judges was made to the Awka and Gombe Divisions. Hence, appeals from Awka Division will be heard and determined in either Enugu or Asaba Divisions, while appeals from Gombe Division will be heard and determined in Maiduguri Division.

According to the posting list, Hon. Justices of the Ilorin Division “shall sit for one week each month at the Ibadan Division,” while “Hon. Justices of Ekiti Division shall also sit for one week each month in Akure Division.”