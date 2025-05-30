Appeal Court Overturns FHC’s Judgment On Kano LG Election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned the ruling made by a Federal High Court (FHC) in Kano that annulled the structure of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KASIEC) and the local government election conducted by the commission on October 26, 2024.

In a unanimous decision, a three-member panel led by Justice Biobele Georgewill determined that the lower court did not possess the jurisdiction to hear cases related to the composition of state electoral bodies and the qualifications of their members.

Naija News reports that the Court of Appeal granted the three appeals submitted by the Kano State Attorney General, the Kano State House of Assembly, and KASIEC, dismissing the cases brought before the Federal High Court due to lack of jurisdiction, and emphasized that the appropriate court with the necessary jurisdiction is the High Court of Kano State.

Additionally, the Court of Appeal annulled another ruling from the same Federal High Court in Kano, which had rejected the candidate list submitted to KASIEC by the Musa Kwakwanso faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the recent local government election in Kano State.

It further stated that matters concerning party leadership and the nomination of candidates are not subject to judicial review.