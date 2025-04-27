2024-2025 FA Cup Final: Manchester City To Face Crystal Palace

In a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium earlier today, April 27, Manchester City secured their spot in the FA Cup final for the third consecutive season with a decisive 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

While Liverpool were winning the Premier League title at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola’s men remained focused on claiming silverware through the FA Cup.

The match saw goals from young sensations Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol, who both found the net at pivotal moments, once at the beginning of each half.

Nottingham Forest, although battling valiantly, will be left lamenting their misfortune after striking the woodwork three times, which could have dramatically changed the course of the match.

From the moment Rico Lewis delivered a stunning low shot into the bottom corner just two minutes into the match, Forest was put on the back foot. The early goal was a devastating blow for Forest, who had hoped to set the pace and establish a foothold in the game.

The second half offered a glimmer of hope for Forest when substitute Anthony Elanga made a spirited attempt at goal—marking their first shot of the match, only for it to drift wide of the target.

However, City quickly extinguished their hopes when Josko Gvardiol expertly headed in from a corner shortly afterwards, further extending their lead.

With this victory, Manchester City are poised to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17. Guardiola’s men will aim to clinch the coveted trophy for the second time in three years.