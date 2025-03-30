FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Villa To Face Palace, Forest Await Man City Or Bournemouth

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals was conducted on Sunday following Aston Villa’s dominant 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the third quarter-final clash.

Marcus Rashford was the standout performer for Villa, scoring twice, including his first-ever goals for the club, as they secured their spot in the final four.

Rashford’s brace, coupled with a third goal from his teammates, saw Unai Emery’s men comfortably advance to the semi-finals.

Aston Villa will now face Crystal Palace at Wembley after the Eagles triumphed in a 3-0 demolition of Premier League rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Palace’s commanding victory booked their ticket to the semi-final, where they will meet Villa for a highly anticipated clash.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest needed penalties to dispatch Brighton after a goalless draw following 120 minutes of play. The match ended 0-0, and after a tense penalty shootout, Forest emerged victorious, securing their place in the semi-final.

Forest now awaits the winner of the final quarter-final tie between Manchester City and Bournemouth. The outcome of that match will determine who they face in the next stage of the competition.