Popular TikToker Involved In ‘Justice For Mohbad’ Is Dead

Popular Nigerian TikToker, known as ‘Disturbing,’ who was involved in the ‘Justice For Mohbad’ movement, is dead.

Naija News reports that a video making the rounds online shows the moment ‘Disturbing’ died during a live stream.

Confirming the demise, investigative journalist, Temilola Sobola, shared the viral video via Instagram with the caption, “A popular TikToker known as Disturbing who was also into JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD passed away some hours ago while he was on a live video…”

The viral video online captured the final moments of the content creator as he appeared to suffer what looked like a seizure before passing away in front of the camera.

Disturbing, who became popular for his consistent involvement in the ‘Justice for Mohbad’ movement, was visibly distressed before collapsing and never recovered.

Reacting to the incident, some netizens speculated the cause of his sudden death may be a result of substance abuse.

The deceased is reportedly survived by his mother, a pregnant wife and children.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released on the exact cause of TikToker Disturbing’s death.