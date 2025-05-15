Court Sentences Nigerian TikToker To Prison In Kaduna

Nigerian Tiktoker, Muhammad Kabir, has been convicted and sentenced to prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State for abusing and mutilating the Naira in a video shared on social media.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying Kabir was arrested on May 13, 2025, in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State.

The anti-graft agency said Kabir, known on TikTok and Instagram as @youngcee0066, was seen in a viral video spraying Naira notes on the floor, stepping on them, and making provocative utterances in Hausa while daring the EFCC to arrest him at his known location.

Following his arrest, Kabir was arraigned before Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on a one-count amended charge.

Kabir pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, M.U. Gadaka, to urge the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Aikawa subsequently sentenced Kabir to six months’ imprisonment or an option of a ₦300,000 fine payable to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The charge read: “That you Muhammad Kabir Sa’ad (a.k.a youngcee0066)(M) sometime in 2025 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully mutilate Naira by stepping on the Naira banknotes while making a social media video and posting same on the internet and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 punishable under Section 21(1) of the same Act.”