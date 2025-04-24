Segun Sowunmi Urges Peter Obi To Rejoin PDP Amid Delta Defections

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, in the wake of a series of defections in Delta State, has intensified his call for former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to return to the party.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi’s appeal comes ahead of the 2027 general elections, where he believes Obi’s rejoining the PDP could help the party wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowunmi’s appeal to Obi is based on the belief that the PDP played a significant role in elevating Obi to the national political stage.

Recalling Obi’s early days in politics, Sowunmi, speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, noted, “You have to first of all understand that Peter is our gift to the national play. Before he came to our party, he used to play only in a small party called APGA. Then, we brought him and made him special adviser, or some kind of adviser to Jonathan, which was his first foray into the national play. Then we made him a vice presidential candidate in 2019 with Atiku. That was what launched him into the big national space.”

Sowunmi emphasised that Obi’s national exposure and subsequent political success were largely made possible by the PDP, highlighting the party’s role in launching his political career.

Reflecting on Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, Sowunmi expressed admiration for what the former PDP Vice Presidential candidate accomplished while contesting on the platform of the Labour Party, which was initially seen as a fringe party.

“Now that he has gone to try to be president, we can all recognize and say, Okay, we see the numbers. It is up to him to do whatever he can. If we did not give Peter that chance, how would we have known that Peter can do this?” Sowunmi questioned.

According to Sowunmi, the PDP is eager to have Obi return because the party cannot afford to be divided ahead of the 2027 elections.

He warned that a fragmented opposition could lead to another defeat, urging for unity to effectively challenge the APC. “The PDP cannot afford to enter into a splintered arrangement that would lead to another defeat,” he stated.

Sowunmi’s call for Obi’s return is part of the PDP’s broader strategy to unite its ranks and consolidate its position ahead of the upcoming general elections.

With defections in Delta and other states creating uncertainty within the opposition, Sowunmi believes that Obi’s return to the fold would strengthen the party’s chances of winning in 2027.