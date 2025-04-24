Details Of Governors’ Meeting On Insecurity, Others Emerge

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has called for increased recruitment into security agencies and the adoption of technology-driven solutions to tackle the worsening security situation in the country.

Naija News reports that the forum, led by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made the announcement following their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The communiqué was read by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma highlighted that the governors have set up a committee to work alongside security agencies in order to implement a joint strategy aimed at addressing the rising tide of killings, particularly in states like Benue, Plateau, and Katsina.

The committee’s primary focus will be to tackle the increasing violence, which has seen an uptick in attacks by suspected herders and armed gunmen.

The call for swift action follows a series of deadly attacks across the country. On March 9, at least 15 people were killed in renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

On April 14, another attack in Zike hamlet, Plateau State, resulted in the deaths of at least 52 individuals, including an entire family of eight, with many properties destroyed.

In response to these brutal incidents, the 36 state governors have urged security agencies to confront these challenges directly, stressing the urgency of restoring peace and stability across the affected regions.

Governor Uzodimma informed journalists that the Forum had received a presentation from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening both national and subnational security capabilities.

The initiative focuses on early threat detection and coordinated responses, with the phased deployment of advanced technology to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology-driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level,” Uzodimma said.

In addition to security matters, the governors also received a presentation from the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on unlocking the economic potential of land through federal-state partnerships for land reform.

The proposal aims to formalise land ownership, enhance tenure security, and boost internally generated revenue across states. The governors welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to catalyse investment, improve urban planning, and enhance land-based revenue generation.

The forum also discussed a strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) to revamp the electricity distribution sector by leveraging private sector investment.

The proposed agreement would involve PSGN assuming control of select distribution companies and introducing smart grid technologies to enhance service delivery and energy access.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Advocates For State Police

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, also weighed in on the ongoing security issues, emphasizing the need for state police to effectively address security concerns at the subnational level.

Sani highlighted the limited role governors currently have in tackling the problem due to constitutional constraints but expressed optimism that discussions around the creation of state policing would soon gain traction.

“In my opinion, it’s not an indictment. I do agree that we have a limited role to play concerning the Constitution of Nigeria. Don’t forget that even tomorrow, by the grace of God, it’s one of the areas we are going to look at – the possibility of the creation of state policing in Nigeria, which for me would go a long way in addressing insecurity, particularly at the sub-national level,” Sani said.

Sani also spoke about the importance of taking responsibility as a leader, citing his success in mitigating communal and religious clashes in Kaduna during his time in office.

He acknowledged the need for increased security forces but called for a non-kinetic approach to tackling the problem, especially given the limited number of military and police personnel in the country.

The forum’s discussions highlighted the urgent need for a collaborative approach in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Governor Sani concluded by emphasizing the importance of working together, stating, “We don’t need to blame each other. We have to look at other areas of addressing the issue of insecurity. That is the reason why I believe we all have to work together.”