‘The Government Cannot Continue To Turn A Blind Eye’ – Gani Adams Calls For Action On Insecurity

The Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has strongly urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take immediate action against the escalating violence in Benue, Plateau, and Ondo states.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 Eledumare Festival in Lagos, Adams condemned the ongoing insecurity caused by armed herders, which has led to widespread killings and kidnappings.

He stressed that the federal government could no longer afford to ignore the crisis, which is destabilizing the region and deterring foreign investment.

Specifically addressing the mounting insecurity and humanitarian crisis in Plateau, Benue, and Ondo, Adams condemned the attacks attributed to armed herders, who are believed to be behind the widespread killings and abductions across the three states.

He emphasized the far-reaching consequences of the crisis, warning that it is sowing instability and deterring potential foreign investments. “We cannot because of the political benefits of the Federal Government, continue to ignore what would be of immense benefit to the rest of the country,” he stated.

Adams further pointed out the threat these security challenges pose to food security, given the crucial role that Benue, Plateau, and Ondo play in Nigeria’s food production sector.

“These insecurity issues go a long way to affect food security,” he said. “The crisis also gives a sense of instability and discourages foreign investors.”

The Yoruba leader urged the federal government to take immediate and decisive action, stressing that the time to act is now. “The government at the centre cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these necessary demands. The time to act is now. We must act decisively in the interest of our people,” he concluded.

Naija News reports that recent weeks have seen a rise in attacks across these states. In Benue, Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed that 598 people had been killed in various communities. He made this announcement during a condolence visit by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

In Plateau, over 100 lives have been lost, with extensive property damage in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs. Christian leaders, led by Plateau State CAN Chairman, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, have also protested, decrying the attacks that have claimed more than 100 lives in the last two weeks.

Ondo State has similarly witnessed tragic violence, with gunmen suspected to be herders killing over 20 farmers across four communities in the Akure North Local Government Area.