APC Secretary Dismisses Claims Of One-Party System, Defends Party’s Activities

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed allegations that the ruling party is steering Nigeria towards a one-party system.

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Basiru defended the APC’s political activities and rejected suggestions that the government is using state power to intimidate opposition parties.

When questioned about the growing concerns that the APC and the current administration are leading Nigeria toward a one-party state, Basiru responded firmly.

“How can we turn Nigeria into a one-party state? The country is not our making. The policies of the country are not our making,” Basiru remarked, emphasizing the role of the ruling party within the existing political framework.

Naija News understands that his comments came shortly after Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, accompanied by commissioners and key stakeholders from the state.

In his response to concerns about the ruling party’s dominance, Basiru turned the focus on the opposition. “I think the problem with Nigeria is that we don’t seem to have people who are very serious in opposition, who take their job seriously. You cannot expect the ruling party to do the work of the opposition,” he said.

He further challenged the media to observe the inactivity of opposition parties, contrasting it with the APC’s commitment to building a robust, grassroots structure across the nation.

“Tomorrow is a working day—go around the headquarters of all other political parties and see whether you find any activity going on,” Basiru urged.

APC’s Grassroots Structure: A Key Focus

Basiru highlighted one of the APC’s cardinal policies under the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje, stating that the party has focused on creating an efficient structure at every ward, local government, and state in Nigeria.

“One of the cardinal policies of our party since Ganduje assumed leadership is to build a functionally efficient party structure in every ward, local government, and state in Nigeria. And that is what we are doing,” he explained.

Basiru also drew comparisons with the party’s past experiences, recalling how the APC maintained political vigor despite intense pressure and investigations when it was in opposition.

He cited Bola Tinubu’s resilience during the 2003 elections, noting that despite facing multiple investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Tinubu remained committed to the party.

“When we were in opposition—Bola Tinubu, for instance, in the Southwest, was the only surviving governor after the 2003 elections. Even with the harassment people talk about, the now National Security Adviser said that the then-governor was the most investigated by the EFCC,” Basiru recalled.

Responding to allegations that the APC uses state machinery to intimidate opposition members, Basiru quoted African revolutionary Amílcar Cabral: “Tell no lie, claim no easy victory.”

He emphasized that the party’s growth is due to its genuine appeal and not due to coercion. “When you are in opposition and you begin to lie to yourself about what is wrong with your party—and lay the blame where it doesn’t belong—you’re only making excuses,” he said.

Basiru pointed to several high-profile defections as evidence against the claims of intimidation. He mentioned that before the latest defections, at least 15 members of the House of Representatives from various parties, including Labour, SDP, PDP, and NNPP, had joined the APC.

He also highlighted the recent defection of Honourable Wale Oke from the Oriade/Obokun constituency, questioning, “Do any of these individuals have pending cases with the EFCC or ICPC?”

Delta’s Defections Reflect APC’s Rising Influence

Basiru also referenced the defection of key figures from Delta State, stating that it reflects the APC’s growing influence and the opposition’s concerns.

“Two weeks ago, I was in Agbor when the Delta Unity Group, led by the chairman of the NDDC and including the daughter of former governor James Ibori, joined the APC. The uproar this has caused is likely because the opposition understands how critical Delta is to their agenda,” he stated.

He commended the leadership of President Tinubu, the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and the APC National Working Committee for their efforts in expanding the party’s influence.

“We are out there, going around like Jehovah’s Witnesses—apologies to members of that religious group—proselytising and spreading our party’s vision across every nook and cranny of Nigeria,” Basiru added.

When asked if those defecting to the APC were being coerced, Basiru responded firmly: “President Tinubu will not coerce anyone. He is a democrat to the heart.”