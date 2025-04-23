Breaking: Governor Sheriff Oborevwori Dumps PDP For APC

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the announcement followed a high-level, closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday evening. Senior APC figures were present to welcome the governor into their fold, signalling a significant political realignment in the South-South state.

Confirming the development in a telephone conversation with Arise TV correspondence, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said Oborevwori’s decision was borne out of “wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.”

Governor Oborevwori was elected under the PDP platform in the 2023 gubernatorial election, defeating his opponents to secure the governorship seat. His defection to the APC, however, is already being interpreted by political analysts as a calculated strategy with an eye on the 2027 general elections.

The governor’s defection comes just moments after a viral video stirred speculation about his political future. In the footage, which sparked online debates, Oborevwori was seen in close company with known APC stakeholders. At the time, his media aide dismissed the clip as “old and misleading.”