2025 Q1: Nigeria Customs Rakes In ₦1.75 Trillion Revenue

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reported a revenue collection of N1.75 trillion for the first quarter of 2025.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, stated that this revenue surpassed the quarterly target by ₦106.5 billion, achieving 106.47 per cent of the projected goal when compared to the ₦6.58 trillion target set for 2025.

The expected benchmark for Q1 was ₦1.65 trillion.

He noted that this exceptional performance reflects a significant increase of 29.96 per cent compared to the ₦1.35 trillion collected in Q1 2024.

In terms of monthly performance, January’s collection of ₦647.88 billion exceeded its monthly target of ₦548.33 billion by 18.12 per cent, demonstrating an impressive year-on-year growth of 65.77 per cent.

February’s revenue of ₦540.11 billion also surpassed its target by 1.3 per cent, achieving a growth of 19.97 per cent compared to figures from 2024.

In March, the service continued this positive trend with a collection of ₦ 563.52 billion, which was 2.7 per cent above the target and represented an 11.22 per cent improvement over the same period in 2024.

The CGC said, “The numbers we’re releasing today show concrete results from the reforms initiated under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the supervision of the Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun’s leadership.

“These results substantiate our effective measures to curb revenue losses while streamlining compliant trade. The 29.96 per cent annual increase and steady monthly collections confirm our strategy is working.

“We’ll maintain this momentum through rigorous enforcement and strengthened partnerships.”

He also mentioned that the service is facing uncertainty due to the 14 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Nigerian exports by the United States of America.

Adeniyi indicated that this situation could have significant implications for the country’s export trade and necessitates strategic diplomatic and policy responses.

Consequently, he announced that stakeholders will convene this week to formulate a suitable and coordinated response to the tariff, emphasising that diplomacy is the most effective approach to resolving these issues.

Adeniyi expressed concern that, despite the current successes, the service has encountered numerous challenges during the quarter, which have adversely affected its operations and performance.

He noted that fluctuations in the exchange rate continue to influence trade patterns and customs valuation, reporting that the service experienced 62 changes in the exchange rate, with values ranging from a low of ₦1,477.72 to a high of ₦1,569.53 per US dollar, and an average rate of ₦1,521.59 during the review period.

He said, “This volatility, though slightly moderated compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2024), which saw rates as high as N1,688.28, continues to create uncertainty for traders and affects the predictability of import costs.

“We have been working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance to implement measures aimed at stabilising the exchange rate for import declarations.”

Adeniyi further disclosed that the NCS maintained robust anti-smuggling operations during Q1, recording 298 seizures with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦7.70 billion. Representing a significant 78.41 per cent increase compared to ₦4.32 billion recorded in Q4 2024, demonstrating heightened operational effectiveness.

However, when compared to ₦9.59 billion recorded in Q1 2024, the service observed a 19.70 per cent reduction in DPV, Adeniyi stated.

He attributed the development to improved compliance through sustained stakeholder engagement and the deterrent effect of our enforcement activities.

He said rice remained the most prevalent seized commodity, with 159 cases involving 135,474 bags valued at ₦939.31 million.

Petroleum products followed with 61 seizures totalling 65,819 litres valued at ₦43.34 million in DPV.

He said of particular note were 22 narcotics interceptions valued at ₦730.75 million, reflecting the service’s intensified focus on combating drug trafficking.

The service also recorded three high-value wildlife product seizures with a remarkable ₦5.65 million DPV, underscoring both the lucrative nature of the illegal trade and customs’ commitment to environmental protection under international conventions.

According to him, other notable seizures included textile fabrics (13 cases valued at ₦134.22 million, retreaded tires (five cases valued at ₦104.60 million, and pharmaceuticals (one case, worth ₦17.19 million.

He said, “These comprehensive results demonstrate the service’s vigilance across all categories of prohibited and restricted goods.”

He also disclosed that NCS’s duty exemptions on food imports have contributed to recent food price reductions, with effects seen both immediately and over time.

He said in Q1, waivers on maize stood at (₦45.3 billion FOB value), rice (₦751.6 million), and sorghum (₦2.3 billion) also contributed to lowering prices by 12-18 per cent this year.

He said, “At the same time, the larger exemptions from 2024 on rice (₦45.9 billion FOB) and wheat (₦2.8 billion) are now showing their full effect after taking time to work through the supply chain.

“This combination of current and past exemptions helps explain the steady improvement in food affordability. The 2024 measures initially faced delays in reaching markets but eventually increased supplies, while the 2025 waivers provided additional support.

“Together, these policies have helped stabilise prices by improving availability at different times, showing how customs adjustments can influence food costs both in the short term and over longer periods.

“The NBS price data reflects this pattern, where the benefits of duty relief emerge gradually but add up to make food more affordable.”

Nigeria Customs’ Plans For 2025

He said the NCS’s strategic focus in 2025 will centre on two key areas, including continuous modernisation, particularly the further expansion of the B’Odogwu platform, the implementation of advanced risk management systems, and the integration of emerging technologies into its operations.

He said, “Let me emphasise that every statistic we share today represents the hard work of our customs officers – stopping illegal goods at our borders, enabling lawful trade, and securing vital government revenue.

“While we’ve achieved significant successes this quarter, we’ve also encountered challenges that have provided valuable lessons for our ongoing operations.

“I want to be clear about our approach: we believe the public has a right to know how their customs service is performing. That’s why we’re here today – to give you the facts, answer your questions, and maintain the trust Nigerians place in our institution.”

He also said the non-compliance, particularly in the form of smuggling, remained a persistent challenge despite enhanced enforcement efforts by customs.

He said, “We continue to adapt our strategies to combat increasingly sophisticated smuggling networks, leveraging technology and intelligence-led operations to tackle this threat to our economy and security.”

He said implementation and subsequent suspension of the Financial Customs Service Operation (FCSO), also known as the four per cent FOB, further presented a significant challenge to revenue collection.

The CGC said the development created temporary operational adjustments for both the service and its stakeholders.