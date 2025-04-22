FG Announces Full Closure Of Ijora Bridge For Critical Repairs

The Federal Government has confirmed the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos beginning on April 27 for essential repairs.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, during her inspection of the bridge on Monday.

According to Kesha, the Ijora Bridge, which connects Ijora Causeway to Apapa, has been experiencing significant wear, particularly in its bearings beneath the bridge deck.

She emphasised that the bridge’s comprehensive repair works are critical for ensuring safety and the long-term functionality of the infrastructure.

“This bridge has been under repair in different phases over time. “We are now at the final phase, which involves lifting the entire bridge deck to replace the faulty bearings beneath,” Kesha explained.

She stated that nearly 50 defective bearings will be replaced across three sections of the bridge during this phase of repairs.

The Ijora Bridge serves as a major route leading to Apapa, home to two of Nigeria’s busiest ports, Tincan and Apapa Ports. Kesha acknowledged the importance of the bridge to the nation’s economy and the expected disruption the closure would cause, but assured that the repairs were vital for the safety of commuters.

To minimise traffic congestion caused by the closure, motorists approaching Ijora will be redirected through the Seven Up Roundabout to reconnect to Apapa. Additionally, heavy-duty vehicles will be diverted via Costain through Iganmu to access Apapa.

Kesha reassured the public that the Federal Ministry of Works had carefully planned the diversion routes and anticipated minimal disruptions. She called on road users to cooperate with the authorities and exercise patience during the repairs.

While addressing concerns about the condition of the bridge, Kesha acknowledged complaints from concerned citizens who had noticed vibrations on the bridge. She assured the public that the bridge would not collapse but emphasised the need for urgent repairs.

“It won’t collapse, but it definitely needs help. If you drive on the bridge now, you will feel vibrations. “That is because the bearings, the spring-like supports under the deck, have weakened significantly,” she said.

Kesha also noted that this would be the first major repair work on the Ijora Bridge since its construction several decades ago.

She revealed that the initial phase of repairs, which involves lifting the deck and replacing the bearings, will require a full closure of the bridge.

However, subsequent activities such as replacing the asphalt may be conducted in stages, possibly on Sundays, to reduce traffic disruption.

In her concluding remarks, Kesha stressed the importance of public awareness, saying, “We want members of the public to know that this is for their safety. With their cooperation, we can finish this work on time and restore the bridge to a much safer condition.”