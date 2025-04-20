Burna Boy Surprises Portable With ₦20 Million For Defeating Speed Darlington In Boxing Match

Nigerian music superstar and Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has gifted fellow artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, the sum of ₦20 million following Portable’s triumph in a celebrity boxing match against Speed Darlington.

Portable took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the generous gesture from Burna Boy.

“₦20 million from Burna Boy. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,” he posted.

As reported by Naija News, the controversial singer has been in high spirits since defeating his rival, Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington.

The match, part of the ‘Chaos in the Ring’ event, took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos under the sanction of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control.

Speed Darlington, in the aftermath of his loss, claimed that Portable may have used “juju” (charms) to influence the fight’s outcome.

Celebrating his win, Portable shared an Instagram post declaring: “Champion forever. I believe in those who believe in me. Na God dey run am. Orilomo.”

In a follow-up message later that day, he added via his Instagram story: “Joy full my body, money don land.”

Tensions between Burna Boy and Speed Darlington are not new. In 2024, Speed Darlington accused Burna Boy of allegedly engaging in questionable dealings with American rapper Diddy to clinch his Grammy award.

That episode eventually led to Speed Darlington’s arrest over defamation and cyberstalking claims involving Burna Boy.