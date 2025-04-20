Boxing: I Should Have Used Juju – Speed Darlington Laments As Portable Celebrate Win

Controversial singer and social media personality, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has lamented over his failure to use “juju” in the celebrity boxing match against Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable.

Recall that on Saturday, April 19, both Speed Darlington and Portable engaged in a celebrity boxing match tagged the “Chaos In The Ring” organized by Game Rush and Balmoral Promotions, which took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos. The bout was sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control. Portable needed just two rounds to beat Darlington.

Following his win, Portable celebrated on Instagram, posting messages of gratitude and triumph, including, “Champion forever. I believe in (those) who believe in me. Na God dey run am. Orilomo.” He followed up with another post expressing happiness about his win, stating, “Joy full my body, money don land.”

The match ended in the second round by technical knockout after Speed Darlington was unable to continue, reportedly due to a dislocated shoulder.

In a video shared on X after the fight, Speed Darlington discussed his injury and expressed concerns about potential external influences, suggesting that charms may have played a role in the outcome.

He explained in pidgin, “I no know Wetin happen whether na juju wey Portable carry come, I never tire, my shoulder just dislocated.”

He continued, “I felt it was because I was swinging wide. The ambulance on the ground fixed my dislocated shoulder, but I was told not to continue because it might lead to surgery. The painful thing now is the money given to Portable, he’ll go now and be lavishing the money. It’s painful I’ll have done my own Juju.”

The match was a key highlight of the evening, which also showcased various other bouts, including Idowu Rasheed successfully defending his UBO All African Light-Heavyweight title and notable victories in both men’s and women’s matches.