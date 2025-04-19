You Are Not In A Position To Talk About Sincerity, You Betrayed PDP – Atiku Replies Wike

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a traitor who is working to undermine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Wike stated during a media chat in Abuja on Friday that discussions about a coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu were insincere, adding that selfish motives drove those leading the efforts.

Wike accused Atiku and others of avoiding the problems plaguing the PDP, adding that they are simply interested in becoming president and not willing to work to build the party.

Reacting to the accusation, Atiku, through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said Wike has no moral authority to discuss integrity, accusing him of betraying the PDP.

Speaking to Punch, the former Vice President argued that the coalition comprises genuine Nigerians committed to ending the APC’s style of governance.

He stated, “Wike is not in a position to talk about sincerity. This is a man who betrayed his party, a man working with the APC to destroy and undermine his own party and the interests of Nigerians. So, what does he know about sincerity? Nothing.

“If he wants to speak on sincerity, let him talk to his principal, Tinubu, an absentee President running government from the Presidential Villa’s WhatsApp group. Wike should be sincere to President Tinubu to return home and do his job.

“Wike is not in a position to talk to anybody. Wike is working against his own state where he was once governor. He is trying to ensure he has absolute control of the government in Rivers, working in cahoots with Abuja to get the governor suspended. It is unfortunate that they just open their filthy mouths and speak on things they know nothing about.

“As for the coalition, the sincere Nigerians are determined to end the reckless, irresponsible, clueless APC government. Nigerians want to reclaim their country. The coalition presents Nigerians with a vehicle. Atiku Abubakar and others who are involved in it are just tools to an end. This is about Nigeria.”