Police React As Two Nollywood Actors Die After Eating Rice And Drinking Wine At Movie Set

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two unidentified Nollywood actors in Owerri, the state capital, after eating rice and drinking wine at a movie set.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actor, Stanley OnTop, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, revealed that four actors were rushed to the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri and two were pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the two deceased persons and other crew members ate rice and drank wine provided by the unnamed movie director after shooting a movie.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer for Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye, said investigations had begun to unravel how the two actors died.

Okoye said the movie director and the three other girls have been arrested and are answering questions regarding the incident.

He said, “Yes, the Command is aware of the unfortunate incident of unnatural death. I can confirm that two people were pronounced dead while two were hospitalised.

“As I speak with you, the Commissioner of Police for Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma has directed the Pathologist to conduct tests on the two deceased persons to ascertain the cause of their deaths.

“The results will determine the next line of action on the matter.”