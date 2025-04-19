Portable Beats Speed Darlington In Celebrity Fight

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Badmus Okikiola, better known as Portable, has knocked out his rival, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, in the bout tagged ‘Chaos in the Rings’.

Naija News reports that Portable displayed incredible boxing skills and defeated Darlington by technical knockout in a fight to the finish, which was held on Saturday morning at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos State.

The two celebrities threw punches at each other in the ring, and the zazoo-zeh crooner emerged victorious after knocking out and leaving Speed Darlington with an injured right wrist.

Meanwhile, Portable has escaped re-arrest over another petition against him.

Naija News reports that Portable regained his freedom after veteran fuji musician, Okunola Saheed, popularly called Osupa, withdrew his petition against him on Tuesday.

Osupa had petitioned the police, accusing Portable of criminal defamation, criminal intimidation, inciting public disturbance and cyberstalking.

Portable was unable to perfect his bail condition on Monday and was remanded at the federal correctional facility, Oke Kura, Ilorin.

Respite came the way of Portable on Tuesday when Osupa, through his solicitor, Opalekunde Ahmed, filed for withdrawal of the case.

However, a report by the Punch has revealed that Osupa also prevented Portable from being re-arrested by Managing Director of Starwood Hotels, Ilorin after allegedly collecting the sum of ₦6.3m for a show that he did not perform.

In the new development, Managing Director of the hotel, Yemi George, said on Tuesday that Osupa prevailed on him not to re-arrest Portable after collecting the sum of ₦6.3m for a show that he did not perform.