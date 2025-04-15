Why Osupa Withdrew Cyberstalking Case Against Portable – Lawyer

Ahmed Opalekunde, the lawyer to Fuji Star, Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa, has opened up on the reason his client terminated his case against controversial singer, Badmus Okikiola, popularly called Portable.

Recall that the Kwara State Police Command had dragged Portable before the court following the petition from Osupa.

Osupa had made a direct complaint to the police, accusing Portable of criminal defamation, criminal intimidation, inciting public disturbance and cyberstalking.

Speaking to Punch on Tuesday, Osupa’s solicitor, Opalekunde, confirmed the filing for withdrawal of the case at the Upper Area Court 1, High Court, Ilorin.

He said his client mandated him to withdraw the case following intervention, and pleas from notable stakeholders.

The withdrawal letter however conveyed Osupa’s warning that Portable desists from further publications, utterances disparaging his person.

The withdrawal letter read, “It’s our client’s (nominal complainant) instruction that the stakeholders in the music industry and other notable personalities in the society have intervened in the matter and pleaded to the nominal complainant to withdraw the case against the defendant in the interest of public peace.

“We hereby on behalf of our client apply to withdraw the case against the defendant and terminate same accordingly as the matter had been resolved amicably.

“Further, sir, we want to pray the court to admonish and warn the defendant to desist from any further publications, utterances and any other acts aiming at disparaging the person and businesses of the nominal complainant.”