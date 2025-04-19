Scores Feared Death In Lagos Multi-Storey Building Collapse

An unconfirmed number of people were reportedly trapped beneath rubble in a tragic multi-storey building collapse in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Saturday morning on Oremeta Street.

Reports revealed that the building, still under construction, also housed the popular EqualRight Restaurant, a known spot for residents and visitors in the area.

According to Daily Post, eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8:00 am, catching both occupants and passersby off guard.

The exact number of casualties remains unknown as emergency responders continue rescue operations at the scene.

Rescue efforts by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), fire service personnel, and security operatives were ongoing.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that five persons had been rescued alive as of the time of this report.

“We are approaching the situation systematically, using heavy-duty and light-duty equipment to get to ground zero.

“We have credible information that more people are still under the rubble, so we are moving from one layer to the next, carefully checking for any survivors before proceeding,” he said.