Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Big Bolaji Is Dead

The family of renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as “Big Bolaji” or “Big B,” has confirmed the passing of their beloved son, father, brother, and singer.

Naija News reports that Big Bolaji passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025, after a brief illness.

The news of his death comes shortly after the singer celebrated his 50th birthday in November 2024, marking a milestone in his career and life. His death has sent shockwaves through the gospel music community, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken.

A statement about his passing was released by his family and shared publicly by his colleague, fellow gospel artist, Beejaysaxb, on social media.

Big Bolaji, known for his powerful vocals and inspirational songs, was a household name in the Nigerian gospel music scene. His music touched the lives of many

