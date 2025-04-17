‘You Are A Terrorist’ – Omirhobo Slams Sultan Of Sokoto

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has condemned the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for describing social media as a terrorist organization.

Naija News reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, speaking during the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Maiduguri, Borno State, called on security agencies to treat social media as a terrorist organization.

Abubakar III accused social media users of spreading false information, heating up the polity and inciting unrest.

In reaction on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Omirhobo called the Sardauna of Sokoto a terrorist to the Nigerian Constitution and the liberty and freedom of the country’s people.

He said the Sultan had never condemned herdsmen attacks across Nigeria, but was confident in describing social media as a terrorist organization.

He wrote: “Sultan, you are a terrorist to the Nigerian constitution and the liberty and freedom of the people of Nigeria. You have never for once criticised your kinsmen terrorising the whole of Nigeria but here you are calling the social media a terrorist organisation.

“Chief Omirhobo to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III : You are a terrorist to democracy and your feudal days are numbered. Why are you pretending not to know that the cause of the genocide going on in the North is all about land? How can you say that the people responsible for the killings in the North, particularly Plateau, Benue and Borno are unknown?

“I challenge the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III to show me anywhere where he has or had condemned his fellow Fulani men for killing Nigerians of other ethnic nationalities and I will show him a whale in the Sahara desert.”