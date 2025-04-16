‘Social Media Is A Terrorist Organisation, Security Agencies Must Deal With It’ – Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has opined that social media is a terrorist organisation.

Naija News reports that the monarch made this known while speaking during the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Sultan cited social media’s role in spreading false information and inciting unrest, adding that security agencies should treat social media platforms with the same seriousness as other threats to national security.

He said, “Social media is one terrorist organisation.

“Somebody can sit in the comfort of their home and formulate stories and you will consider that it is true.

“Social media is a terrorist organisation that we must deal with. Security agencies must deal with this terrorist organisation called social media.”

Meanwhile, the Sultan has stated that traditional leaders are more deeply troubled by the ongoing killings and insecurity in the Northern part of Nigeria than many politicians in the country.

The Sultan noted that these leaders have convened as dedicated servants of the nation to address pressing security concerns in a private session.

While expressing hope that the security challenges in the North can be addressed, the first class traditional ruler emphasised that this can only happen if political, traditional, and religious leaders, along with the general populace, demonstrate sincerity and a willingness to contribute to the solution.

Sultan of Sokoto clarified that traditional rulers are not in competition with state governors but are instead there to support them.