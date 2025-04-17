WhatsApp Will No Longer Work On These Mobile Phones From May 2025 [See Full List]

WhatsApp has announced that starting May 5, 2025, it will discontinue support for certain older mobile phones.

This move, it said, is part of its commitment to enhancing security and ensuring optimal performance on newer hardware and operating systems.

Naija News reports that this change will impact both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, as they share the same system requirements.

For iPhone users, the app will no longer operate on iOS versions prior to 15.1. Specifically, the following Apple devices will be rendered incompatible: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

These models are restricted to iOS 12.5.7, which does not meet the new minimum requirement.

Earlier this year, on January 1, 2025, WhatsApp also ceased support for Android KitKat (version 4.4) and earlier versions. Consequently, several Android devices will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

Below is the List of Mobile Phones That WhatsApp Will No Longer Work On Them:

Samsung Galaxy S3 Galaxy Note 2 Galaxy Ace 3 Galaxy S4 Mini Motorola Moto G (1st Generation) Moto E (2014) Razr HD HTC One X One X+ Desire 500 Desire 601 LG Optimus G G2 Mini L90 Nexus 4 Sony Xperia Z Xperia SP Xperia T Xperia V

This change is expected to impact a limited number of users, primarily those using smartphones from over a decade ago. Meta states that the change is necessary for the app to operate efficiently and securely on the latest devices.