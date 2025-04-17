Ganduje Is In Panic Mode Because He Knows Kwankwaso Has More Value In Politics Than Him – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed claims by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that it’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is planning on joining the ruling party.

Speaking to Punch, NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, stated that Kwankwaso has not indicated any interest to join the ruling party and is simply focused on rebuilding and fortifying the NNPP.

Ganduje had earlier stirred controversy while receiving members of the Tinubu Support Group at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

The former Kano governor claimed the NNPP was “dead,” adding that the APC was ready to “welcome Kwankwaso back home.

“The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave. Kwankwaso wants to come back, and we will welcome him,” Ganduje said.

Johnson described Ganduje’s remarks as “inconsequential” and “panic-driven,” affirming that Kwankwaso remains committed to strengthening the NNPP.

Johnson said, “He is focused on rebuilding and fortifying the NNPP, and is currently consulting with Nigerians across different sectors on how best to reposition the party for 2027.”

He added that Ganduje’s remarks stem from a fear of Kwankwaso’s political influence, noting, “He is in panic mode because he knows that Kwankwaso adds more value to any political space than he could ever contribute.”