Ganduje Declares NNPP Dead, Hints At Kwankwaso’s Return To APC

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is practically dead and will soon be buried.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Kano State spoke on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Abuja, when he received the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) delegation.

According to Ganduje, the NNPP’s leader and ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is now seeking to return to APC.

Ganduje noted that APC would welcome Kwankwaso, his estranged ally, into its fold, describing the anticipated move as a homecoming.

He said, “The NNPP is dead and it will soon be buried. Very, very soon. I am looking at where we will bury the body. The coffin has already been constructed. What remains now is to dig the grave, and already, they are digging the grave. Very, very soon.

“Even at that, the so-called NNPP national leader, he too, he says after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us. We will welcome him because he is coming back home.”

Recall that Ganduje, also a former governor of Kano State, was, for many years, an ally of Kwankwaso until they parted ways some years ago.