‘There Is No Qualm About It’ – Ex-lawmaker, Farouk Aliyu Reveals APC 2027 Presidential Candidate

A former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Farouk Aliyu, has said President Bola Tinubu is the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that Aliyu made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, April 16, 2027.

According to the ex-lawmaker, there is no doubt about the candidacy of Tinubu and the party will work for him.

He said, “In our own party, we have our candidate in the President. There is no qualm about it. We know our candidate and will work for him by the grace of God.”

Ministerial Appointment

Aliyu also weighed in on the resignation of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He recalled how El-Rufai, once a close ally of President Tinubu, galvanised support for him before the 2023 election.

According to him, El-Rufai, a key figure in the APC’s electoral victories in 2015, 2019 and 2023, led his then northern governors to secure Tinubu’s electoral victory.

He added, “My friend Nasir El-Rufai came out when Bola Tinubu wanted to be President. He led the governors of the North, he insulted everybody.

“He said he would go with Tinubu, so all of us went with Tinubu. Tinubu won the election, he was promised ministerial election, something happened and he didn’t get it.”