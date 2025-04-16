‘He Remains Substantive VC’ – FUOYE Denies Suspending Fasina Over Sexual Harassment Allegation

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has reaffirmed that Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina remains the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution, despite beginning a six-month accumulated yearly and research leave on April 14, 2025.

In a statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Foluso Ogunmodede, the management clarified that Prof. Fasina’s leave, which was ratified by the university’s governing council at its seventh emergency meeting, is part of his rightful entitlements and does not signify any resignation or stepping down from his position.

The statement noted that Prof. Fasina had applied for 288 days of accumulated leave, of which the governing council approved 126 days. During his absence, the most senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olubunmi Samuel Shittu, will serve in an acting capacity solely to oversee administrative duties, and not as a permanent replacement.

“Prof. Fasina remains the substantive Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE until he hands over to the next Vice-Chancellor when his tenure ends in February 2026,” Ogunmodede emphasized.

The university also condemned what it described as “grievous lies, malicious misrepresentation, and blackmail” by certain media outlets, particularly targeting Sahara Reporters. FUOYE accused the publication of distorting facts and misleading the public regarding the Vice-Chancellor’s leave.

“It is disheartening the level to which journalism has degenerated in Nigeria, where supposed reputable media houses deliberately manipulate facts and spread falsehoods,” the statement read.

FUOYE management warned that it would consider legal action against media organizations that continue to spread what it called deliberate misinformation.

The university urged the public to disregard the circulating reports and reiterated its commitment to transparency and academic excellence under the leadership of Prof. Fasina.