DSS Officer Accused Of Attempted Murder Reportedly Escapes From Police Custody In Ebonyi

A serving officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Anyim Chukwudi Christian, has allegedly escaped from police custody in Ebonyi State, months after being arrested in connection with a violent assault case.

According to SaharaReporters, the DSS operative was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a lawyer, Chief Okeke Decency Onu (Esq). The incident reportedly took place at a restaurant in Ishiagu, within Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

Sources disclosed that Anyim Chukwudi, who is attached to the DSS in Cross River State, jointly carried out the attack with his brother, Anyim Eugene Anyata, on April 6, 2024. The incident is said to be tied to a land dispute that was already before the courts.

Chief Okeke, the victim, is a legal representative for the John Igwo Chukwu Okavor Otti family in a trespass case involving Eugene Anyata.

The attack was said to have occurred between 9:00pm and 10:00pm at DEJAS Restaurant, a known local spot in Ishiagu.

The source narrated that Chief Okeke had been dining on roasted catfish and engaging in a business meeting with two colleagues when the assailants stormed the restaurant armed with a pistol and beer bottles.

“Mr. Anyim Chukwudi smashed a beer bottle on Chief Okeke’s head. His brother, Eugene, did the same. Another man tried to stab him with a broken bottle,” the source stated.

“He somehow escaped and hid behind a building. There was blood everywhere.”

Images obtained from the aftermath of the attack show Chief Okeke suffering deep lacerations to his head and ear, both of which required stitches. Medical reports confirmed he had a fractured skull and other severe injuries, leading to a prolonged stay in intensive care.

Family sources claim the brutal attack was a direct reprisal for Okeke’s role in the land dispute case.

“In June 2023, after Mr. Eugene Anyata forcibly trespassed on the land belonging to the Okavor Otti family, Chief Okeke issued a Pre-Action Notice as instructed by the family,” one source explained. “After that, the threats began.”

Reportedly, the threats escalated by March 2024, when Anyata allegedly threatened to kill the lawyer in broad daylight. Although the threats were reported to the Divisional Police Officer at Ivo Police Station, the family claims that “nothing was done.”

Following the physical assault on April 6, Chukwudi was invited for questioning and granted bail the next day, April 7. However, he allegedly fled and ignored repeated police summons.

During this time, he reportedly made statements suggesting that he was beyond the reach of the law.

He was quoted as saying “DSS is superior to the Nigerian Police” and that he had “immunity” for any actions taken in the line of duty.

“He threatened again, saying he would make Chief Okeke disappear and nothing would happen,” another source revealed.

Despite formal requests from the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, the DSS reportedly did not present the suspect for further interrogation.

It wasn’t until January 9, 2025, that police officers succeeded in re-arresting Chukwudi after a struggle at his residence, during which he allegedly incited his family members to attack the arresting officers.

“He was eventually detained at the Ebonyi State Police Command,” a police source confirmed. “But he fled again before we could arraign him.”

In a bid to seek justice, Chief Okeke has reportedly lodged a formal complaint with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), calling for urgent action and protection of legal practitioners nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in Ebonyi State has formally contacted the DSS Headquarters to verify the suspect’s identity.

In a letter dated January 13, 2025, and signed by DCP Marvelous P. Ikoriovbe, the police requested confirmation that Chukwudi is indeed an active DSS officer.

The correspondence, referenced CB:3620/EBS/X/X-SQD/VOL., was titled: “Arrest of Member of the Force – Re: Anyim Chukwudi ‘M’”

The letter stated: “This office is currently investigating the above-named suspect in connection with a case of attempted murder.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect informed this office that he is a serving officer of the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS), attached to the Cross River State Command.

“In view of the above, we kindly request that your office confirm whether the suspect is indeed a bona fide member of your agency as claimed. He is presently in our custody, and the verification is necessary to assist in further investigation and interrogation.”

The police also assured the DSS of its full cooperation and professionalism, adding: “Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”