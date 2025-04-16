BREAKING: Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Denies Summoning Fubara

The Rivers State Government has denied viral reports that the Sole Administrator of the State Ibot Ekwe-Ibas summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Naija News reports that a statement attributed to the Secretary of the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, claimed that Ibas directed Fubara to present comprehensive documentation and records of appointments, including justifications and procedures followed over the past two years of his administration.

According to the viral statement, Worika allegedly disclosed that the summons will also serve as an opportunity for Fubara to explain why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

But reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Dede Sampson Friday, dismissed the report as fake.

He urged the public to disregard the statement and any similar misinformation, “as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.”

The statement read: “The Rivers State Government has become aware of fraudulent announcements circulating on social media, falsely attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). These malicious fabrications are designed to mislead the public, create panic, and disrupt the peace in Rivers State.

“One such fake announcement falsely claims that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Nma Odu, were summoned to a meeting at the Government House on Friday, April 18, 2025.

“The Rivers State Government categorically states that this announcement is FAKE and did not originate from any official source. The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.

“Official communications from the Rivers State Government are disseminated ONLY through verified channels, including:

– The Official Rivers State Government Website: riversstate.gov.ng

– Authorized Government Social Media Handles: Rivers State Government (Facebook), others are being reviewed for relaunch.

– Press releases issued by the Office of the Governor and the Secretary to the State Government.

– Approved traditional media outlets.

“For further clarification, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government can be contacted directly via: +234 913 574 8442

“The public is advised to always verify information before sharing and to rely solely on official government sources for accurate updates.”