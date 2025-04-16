BREAKING: Reps Summons Rivers State Sole Administrator

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight has invited the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), for an interactive session on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Naija News reports that Akin Rotimi (Jnr), the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, made the announcement on Wednesday, following the committee’s first meeting earlier in the day.

The meeting came after the committee’s official inauguration by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Rotimi explained that the meeting served as an opportunity for the committee to discuss initial reports and developments from Rivers State since the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator.

He further noted that the committee’s constitutional mandate under Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) required them to exercise full legislative oversight.

The statement read, “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.”

Rotimi emphasized that the engagement with the Sole Administrator was essential to understanding the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensuring the House fulfills its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.

The meeting with Vice Admiral Ibas will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in Room 414 of the House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.