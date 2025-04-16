Biden Criticises Trump-Era Social Security Policies In First Public Address Since Leaving Office

In his first major speech since the end of his tenure, former U.S. President, Joe Biden delivered a forceful rebuke of the Donald Trump administration’s approach to public welfare, particularly its management of Social Security.

Addressing a disability rights gathering in Chicago on Tuesday, Biden condemned recent changes to the nation’s social safety net, alleging that the Trump team had severely undermined the foundational program designed to support millions of Americans.

“In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking,” Biden remarked, refraining from directly naming Donald Trump, though his meaning was unmistakable.

Referring to Social Security as a “sacred promise,” Biden underscored the program’s critical role in supporting seniors and those living with disabilities.

He accused the government of wielding a “hatchet” against the Social Security system—an institution responsible for administering approximately $1.6 trillion in benefits annually.

Currently, the Social Security Administration (SSA) serves over 67 million Americans and has found itself at the centre of political and public scrutiny.

A wave of restructuring has been taking place since February under the guidance of Elon Musk, who now leads the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has initiated a proposal to reduce SSA staffing by 7,000 jobs, having earlier labelled the system “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

In response to criticism, Trump has stated that his administration’s goal is to root out fraudulent claims and prevent payments to undocumented immigrants, rather than cut essential services.

His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, defended this stance, saying: “He will always protect that program… He is absolutely certain about protecting benefits for law-abiding tax-paying American citizens and seniors.”

While Biden did not comment on his departure from office or touch on the 2024 presidential election, he remained resolute in his support for Social Security, reiterating its value to everyday Americans.

Many Americans “literally count on Social Security to buy food, just to get by,” Biden said, and “many of these beneficiaries, it’s their only income. If it were cut or taken away, it would be devastating, devastating for millions of people.”

“We know just how much Social Security matters to people’s lives,” he added.