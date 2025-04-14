NPFL Updates: Nasarawa United Players Gifted ₦3.5 Million For Beating Plateau United

Nasarawa United players have been rewarded for their outstanding performance with a gift of ₦3.5 million following their matchday 33 victory over Plateau United.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, along with the commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kwanta Yakubu, presented the financial incentive to the Nasarawa United players after their commendable showing on Sunday.

Contributions from Anas Yusuf and Ugochukwu Leonard, who both scored two goals each, led Nasarawa United to a thrilling 3-2 win against Plateau United at the Lafia City Stadium. This victory has elevated them to 14th position on the league table, bringing their total to 42 points from 33 matches this season.

Looking ahead, Nasarawa United will face Bendel Insurance in their next league match on Saturday.

Technical adviser Salisu Yusuf praised his players for their enthusiastic performance and rapid adaptation to his training methods.

“We are thrilled with the win. Our hard work has paid off, and the players have demonstrated great dedication to our training principles,” Yusuf stated after the match.

He expressed pride in the team’s ability to find the back of the net three times while underscoring the importance of maintaining focus throughout the game. “Such moments can occur in football, but we are learning and getting better.”

In another update, holders Rangers expressed a commitment to growth despite a challenging 2-0 loss to Heartland in the Oriental derby.

The Flying Antelopes faced this setback at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday.

In a message to their supporters, Rangers said, “It was a tough day for us at home. We sincerely apologize to all fans who supported us. We are dedicated to building a young team for the future, and although this loss is difficult, it will contribute to our development.”

As a result of this defeat, Rangers have slipped to eighth position on the league table, but they remain focused on their future objectives.

Meanwhile, Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye recognized the obstacles his team faced in their draw with El-Kanemi Warriors. The Promise Keepers aimed to enhance their standing and were held to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

Winger Osoba Kabir gave Akwa United an early advantage in the 19th minute; however, a late own goal from substitute Wisdom Ndon allowed the visitors to equalize.

Boboye expressed his determination to improve, stating, “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t secure all three points against El-Kanemi. We had promising opportunities early on, but we need to improve our finishing.”

Following this match, Akwa United now find themselves in 18th position on the table, with 38 points from 33 matches. They are preparing to regroup as they look forward to their upcoming President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Inter Lagos on Wednesday.