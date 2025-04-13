Youths Destroy Billboard Of Fubara In Rivers Amid Political Tension (Video)

A group of unidentified youths was seen destroying a large billboard featuring the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and one of his supporters, Chijioke Ihunwo, on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the incident, captured in a viral video, has raised questions about the growing political tensions in the state.

The video, which surfaced online, shows four youths tearing down the billboard that prominently displayed the faces of Fubara and the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Ihunwo.

Though the exact location of the incident could not be immediately confirmed, the massive billboard overlooks a busy road.

In the video, one of the youths is heard instructing others to tear the billboard from a particular side. “Even from the down, tear it from that side, it will come down. I will bring the new one,” he says, indicating plans to replace the billboard after it is taken down.

Another voice, seemingly from the group, greets, “Honourable,” as they continue the act of destruction.

A female voice is also heard in the background. One of the youths climbs the billboard and begins to tear off the material, with the others following suit. The video, which lasts about three minutes, shows the youths gradually pulling down the billboard until it is completely bare.

This act of vandalism is likely tied to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, which has been marked by a prolonged power struggle between Governor Fubara and his estranged godfather, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Watch the video below: