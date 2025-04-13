PDP Chieftain, Timothy Osadolor Calls For Coalition To Rescue Nigeria From APC’s Misrule

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has stressed the urgent need for opposition parties to unite in order to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) misrule.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Osadolor emphasized that the coalition talks among opposition parties must be driven by the necessity to safeguard the nation’s future and not merely by political convenience.

Osadolor stated, “This coalition has to work for the interest and survival of Nigeria. Nigerians have come to the realisation that the APC cannot be dislodged without unity among all opposition leaders and parties.”

He further explained that the APC has entrenched itself so deeply in the country’s political landscape that no single party could challenge it alone.

Osadolor said, “The APC has entrenched itself so deeply that no single political party can claim to take it head-on without collaboration. So, it is a matter of necessity, not convenience for political leaders to join hands to give Nigeria a new lease of life in 2027.”

Osadolor expressed his firm belief that the APC could indeed be defeated in the upcoming election, noting that Nigerians of goodwill are resolute in their determination to oust the ruling party.

“I don’t see why the APC should not be defeated in 2027. I believe that Nigerians of goodwill are resolute in their belief that the APC must be chased out. It is a duty to the nation,” he said.

While Osadolor acknowledged that the PDP may not be taking the lead role in the coalition talks at present, he made it clear that the party would be fully involved when the discussions matured.

He stressed that the PDP’s involvement is crucial, stating that any successful coalition must be built on agreed terms with the participation of all stakeholders.

“The PDP is saying that any coalition must be based on agreed terms, and all stakeholders must sit together to plan. No one can sideline the PDP in coalition talks because, like it or not, it is the biggest political party in Nigeria, and arguably in West Africa,” Osadolor asserted.

He concluded by reaffirming that the PDP would not only participate in the coalition talks but would take a leading role in any meaningful coalition. “The PDP is going to take part and take the lead role in any meaningful coalition. That is our position,” he said.