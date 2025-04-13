“I Was Considering Selling Rechargeable Lamps Under Ajah Bridge” – Fireboy DML Reflects On Life Before Stardom

Nigerian music sensation Adedamola Adefolahan, widely recognised as Fireboy DML, has opened up about the challenging phase of his life before fame found him, admitting that he was once on the brink of hawking rechargeable lamps under a Lagos bridge.

During a heartfelt conversation on the ’90s Baby Show’ in London—shared via Instagram on Saturday—the Peru crooner gave fans a rare glimpse into the hardships he endured before his breakout moment with YBNL Nation, the record label owned by rapper and entrepreneur Olamide.

Fireboy recounted a time when he seriously considered launching a small business just to make ends meet.

“Thank God for that (Olamide signing me). I was considering selling rechargeable lamps. I met one guy under Ajah Bridge; he was telling me about the business, and I told him I was interested,” he revealed during the interview.

The singer explained that, despite his passion for music, survival was a priority, and he had to entertain alternative options—however humble.

“To me, at the time, it was more dignified. At least, people will say you sell lamps. But selling pepper soup is crazy, bro. My parents didn’t know I was doing menial jobs. It was crazy but now, we thank God,” Fireboy said.

As fate would have it, the tides turned in 2018 when a simple WhatsApp message paved the way for his music career. The message led to his signing with YBNL Nation, a move that completely transformed his journey.