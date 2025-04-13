Breaking: ‘Let’s Wait For The 2nd Of May’ – Presidency Speaks On US Court Ordering FBI To Release Tinubu’s Probe Report

The Presidency has rebuked opposition figures and critics of President Bola Tinubu for “feasting” on the recent U.S. court order directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release records concerning his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Speaking on Politics Today, a program aired on Channels Television, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, defended the President, stating that those who genuinely read the judgment would understand there is nothing new in the records beyond what is already publicly known.

Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling dated April 8, 2025, directed both the FBI and the DEA to search for and process non-exempt records related to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed by American researcher Aaron Greenspan.

The founder of the legal transparency platform PlainSite, Greenspan, had submitted 12 FOIA requests between 2022 and 2023, seeking information on a Chicago drug ring that operated in the early 1990s.

His request specifically sought records related to President Tinubu and three other individuals: Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.

However, Bwala predicted that the information being sought through these records would not provide anything different from what is already in the public domain.

He said, “With respect to the FBI and DEA, the court said that in case because already documents have been released for long, that you think from the exempt there are documents that are yet to be released, come on the 2nd of May and talk to us so we can determine whether or not they are valid application before the court.

“So there is nothing actually in what was published in the ruling of the court that is new. Everything has been in the public domain for ages. But you know, the opposition will want to feast on it because in the absence of a better idea, that is the only thing they can cling to, in the hope that they will probably misinterpret the public.

“Nothing new at all. So let’s wait for the 2nd of May because there is actually nothing that they are seeking which has not been released. I mean it is intended to create unnecessary conversation as if there is an issue on the table.”