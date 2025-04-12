‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boy’ Voluntarily Surrenders Self To EFCC

An individual involved in internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ has willingly presented himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News understands that the individual surrendered to Acting Zonal Director of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACEI Effam Okim, on Monday, April 8, 2025.

The 28-year-old suspect, originally from the Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, stated that he chose to come forward because he no longer wished to engage in fraudulent activities.

“I reported myself because I wanted to stop and turn a new leaf,” the fraudster stated.

Before surrendering, the fraudster was a specialist in romance scam variants of internet fraud.

“I tell my victims that I am from China and that I work as a medical doctor in a war-torn country. My victims are foreigners who I deceive into love relationships. I communicate with them in Chinese using a mobile app translator. I profess love for them by telling them how beautiful and attractive they are,” the EFCC quoted the fraudster saying.

Meanwhile, the trial of former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Saleh Mamman, resumed on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the prosecution presenting fresh evidence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) played a video recording of Mamman’s statement in a trial-within-trial, aiming to prove that his confessional statements were made voluntarily, despite his claims of coercion.

Mamman is facing 12 counts of alleged money laundering linked to the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects. The EFCC accuses him of conspiring to launder ₦33.8 billion.

During the court session, Rotimi Oyedepo, the prosecution counsel, called an EFCC investigator, Abubakar Kwaido, to testify.

Kwaido told the court: “There was at no point I harassed or intimidated him with detention.”

“My boss was even asking him if he could write, but he said he would ask his lawyer to write on his behalf,” he added.

The prosecution then played a video of Mamman’s statement, showing him in a composed manner as he explained how he made cash payments of ₦5 million on three occasions to avoid drawing attention through bank transactions.

“Honestly, I gave him ₦5 million about three times. I didn’t transfer or put it in his account. I gave him cash,” Mamman stated in the video.

“Why I didn’t do a transfer was because I am a civil servant and I have left my business and some of my things, so I have been very careful.”

Mamman also mentioned a conversation with someone named Sam.