Recall: Forged Petitions To Be Submitted To INEC Next Week – Senator Natasha Raises Fresh Alarm

The embattled Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that those pushing for her recall from the National Assembly intend to submit some forged petitions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) next week.

Senator Natasha, however, urged INEC not to get involved in any shady activities regarding the recall as Nigerians would hold the commission to expected standards.

Naija News reports she made the submission on Saturday in a short statement via her 𝕏 handle.

She wrote: “Dear @inecnigeria, I’m aware these amongst other forged petitions In furtherance of “their” recall will be submitted to your good office next week.

“Well, Nigerians will hold you to your constituted standards and authority.”

Naija News recalls that INEC had, on Thursday, April 3, rejected the recall petition against suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district at the National Asembly, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, for the second time.

The electoral umpire’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this at the end of the Commission’s regular weekly meeting.

Olumekun said the decision of INEC followed the verification of signatures/thumbprints forwarded with the petition, which stood at 43.86%, instead of the more than 50% required by Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rotimi Oyekanmi, however, added that the Nigerian constitution places no limit on how many times a lawmaker can be subjected to a recall process.

He stated this in a TV interview after the rejection of the petition against Natasha.