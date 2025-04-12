Nigerian Senator Offered Me ₦200 Million For My Song ‘Tell Your Papa’ – Eedris

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem, has disclosed that a politician reached out to him with a promise to sponsor his song with ₦200 million.

Naija News reports that Eedris said the politician told him his single “Tell Your Papa“ unsettled President Bola Tinubu and Seyi, his son.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Eedris revealed that the politician told him Tinubu’s government planned to call him and pay him to stop his criticism of the government.

According to him, he rejected the ₦200 million offer because he believed the politician was sent to get him.

His words: “Okay, my people how una dey. Make I just give una very very quick update, you know. So I got a call from one criminal who was telling me that his name is Honorable. He make me hear the name self. After him talk say na Honorable, at the end of the video, I say, what’s your name again? He said Senator.

“So the idiot man was telling me that ‘I was in a meeting yesterday with Seyi and this government. They are trying to call you and bribe you. Don’t listen to them. We are going to be sponsoring you underground’.

“I say who told you that I need anything? Immediately, I hear him voice. I know say this one na send wey them send am.

“I say, I’m not interested. Him say, ‘we will give you 200 million. We will give you 200 million. Don’t even listen to them. We will sponsor you underground’.

“I say, the video wey I shoot na una sponsor me underground? Make una go sit down somewhere. I’m not interested. Wait till they worry una. So I knew immediately that this idiot was sent (sic).”