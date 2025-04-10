Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has slammed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for ordering restriction on broadcasting his controversial song, “Tell Your Papa.”

Naija News reports that the recently released song targets the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, calling on him to confront his father over the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

In the track titled “Tell Your Papa,” shared via 𝕏 on Sunday, Abdulkareem delivered a blunt message, pointing at the current hardship many Nigerians are facing.

Abdulkareem raps, “Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga.

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.

Seyi, try travel by road without your security make you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem.”

In a memo dated April 9, 2025 and issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, NBC barred Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the trending song, citing its objectionable nature.

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, prohibiting content deemed inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency from being aired on Nigerian broadcast platforms.

According to NBC, while the song has been trending across social media platforms, its lyrical content fails to meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

Eedris Reacts

Responding via his Instagram page on Thursday, Eedris criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government for banning his song, noting that his government always deemed constructive criticism as a big crime.

The singer asserted that Tinubu’s government is going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administrations ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

He wrote, It’s obvious that in Nigeria, Truth and constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by the government and this present government led by President Bola Tinubu is now going on records as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

“Just under 2 years of his presidency, and the results are frighteningly abysmal from all fronts. And this is a fact known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations, except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table!

“Well, I have travelled this road before as this is reminiscent of the ban of my song “Jaga Jaga” by the Obasanjo administration 21 years ago!

“Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years? The conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it.”