Kill Your Blasphemy Law – Amnesty Intl Tells Kano Govt

Amnesty International has lauded the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for voiding blasphemy provisions in Kano State’s Penal Code.

Naija News reported that the ECOWAS Court, on Wednesday, held that the blasphemy provisions in the state’s Penal Code and Sharia Penal Code did not align with regional and international human rights laws.

In a statement on Saturday, Amnesty International stressed that Kano’s blasphemy law consistently led to gross violations of the rights of residents of the state, and, in some cases, led to lynching and death sentences.

“Amnesty International welcomes the decision of the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States which ruled that Kano State’s blasphemy laws violate international human rights obligations.

“Kano’s blasphemy law consistently led to gross violations including arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention, and in some cases lynching and death sentences. Enforcement of these laws infringed on the right to freedom of expression and encouraged mob violence.

“Some sections of Kano’s blasphemy law are vague and overboard and fall short of the legal the clarity required under human rights law. This had empowered mobs to commitment violence in the name of reaction to alleged blasphemy,” it said.

The group further called on Governor Abba Yusuf to kick off the implementation of the court’s ruling.

“Amnesty International appeals to Abba Yusuf to urgently consider immediate implementation of the ruling of ECOWAS court to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations,” it added.