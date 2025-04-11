Uromi Killings: Kano Gov’t Speaks Following Delegation’s Visit To Edo

The Kano State Government has commended the Edo State Government for its swift actions in addressing the tragic killings of 16 hunters in Uromi, confirming that 14 suspects have been arrested so far.

Speaking on the findings of a high-level Kano State Government delegation’s visit to Edo, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam expressed relief over the measures taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We took almost two hours to travel to Uromi from Benin, and we were received by a huge crowd waiting for us there,” Abdussalam stated, emphasizing the warm reception they received.

He highlighted the encouraging atmosphere of peaceful coexistence between the Hausa community and other ethnic groups in Uromi, noting that political, religious, and traditional leaders had unanimously condemned the heinous act.

“This very tragic incident. The traditional leadership was so outspoken and vocal and condemned in strong terms the perpetrators of this very dastardly act. The religious leadership also condemned these heinous incidents,” he said.

The Deputy Governor affirmed that the leadership in Edo State and Uromi Kingdom had unequivocally rejected the killings and were actively working to maintain peace and unity.

“So we are convinced that the entirety of the leadership in Edo State and Uromi Kingdom are totally against what happened. They rejected it in its totality and condemned it in strong terms. And they have taken steps to calm the nerves of the people of Edo,” he stated.

He also conveyed assurances from the Edo State Government that all Nigerians, including those from Kano and the North, remain welcome to live and do business in the state without fear of discrimination or hostility.

The Deputy Governor said, “The government has assured and reassured the nation that Uromi and Edo State will continue to welcome people from all parts of the country, especially people from the North and Kano State in particular, and that they have nothing against anybody.

“They have nothing against our people who have been living in peace with them, and they will continue to live in peace with them. Nigeria shall continue to be one.”

Abdussalam emphasized that the response of Edo’s leaders reaffirmed the principle that every Nigerian has the right to reside and work anywhere in the country without harassment.

“Their utterances and the reception we received both in Benin and Uromi confirmed to us how much they feel about what has happened, and their determination to ensure that nothing like that happens anywhere again,” he added.

Updating on the investigation, he confirmed that 14 individuals had been apprehended, with several more declared wanted by security agencies.

“The Governor, Pastor Monday Okpebholo, has disbanded the vigilante group. The key figures who played major roles have been arrested, and more arrests are expected, as some of them are on the run. So, the police and the SSS are still looking for them,” he added.

Additionally, Abdussalam noted that Governor Okpebholo had requested the transfer of the state’s Commissioner of Police in response to the incident.

He also revealed that compensation had been promised for the victims and their families, particularly those who lost their lives and personal belongings.

“He has assured us that there will be compensation for those who lost their lives and those who lost their belongings. You know, they were coming back from Port Harcourt. They had their items various categories in the vehicle, and the whole of it was burnt,” Abdussalam concluded.

The Kano delegation’s visit reinforced efforts to ensure justice, promote national unity, and prevent such tragedies from recurring.