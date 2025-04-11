PMAN Criticizes NBC’s Ban On Eedris Abdulkareem’s “Tell Your Papa” Song

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has strongly opposed the National Broadcasting Commission‘s (NBC) recent ban on rapper Eedris Abdulkareem’s trending song, “Tell Your Papa.”

Naija News reports that PMAN stated that the move will likely backfire and only amplify the song’s popularity amid Nigeria’s ongoing socio-economic challenges.

In an interview with Punch on Thursday, PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, expressed his dissatisfaction with the NBC’s decision to bar the song from Nigerian radio and television stations. Okafor argued that the ban will only fuel more interest in the song.

“The first major mistake is banning the song because it’s going to make the song even go viral right now. Those who haven’t heard about the song or haven’t even listened to it will go now to look for the song and will start promoting it. The song has practically pinched the government somewhere, that’s why they ordered for the ban. So, there is already a mistake that has been made by the NBC or even the government by paying attention to that particular song,” Okafor said.

He further explained that PMAN, while recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, does not have the power to offer support to Abdulkareem but still maintains that the song speaks the truth about Nigeria’s current challenges.

“We don’t have the power to offer the artiste support right now because it is a very sensitive issue, so, we need to be careful. We will just be watching because people are dying and the suffering is too much. How do we repair the economy? We cannot pretend that all is well. The song is telling us the truth, and there is nothing wrong with that song,” Okafor added.

NBC’s Ban And Its Justification

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) issued a directive on April 9, 2025, prohibiting Nigerian broadcast stations from airing “Tell Your Papa” due to what it described as the song’s “objectionable nature.”

The commission cited Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which prohibits the airing of content that is deemed offensive or inappropriate for public decency.

In a memo signed by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring at NBC, Susan Obi, the commission classified the song as “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB).

The statement also advised stations to exercise discretion in line with responsible broadcasting standards.

“The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature. It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code,” the memo stated.

The controversial track, which has sparked widespread discussions, was released earlier this week. In the song, Abdulkareem targets the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, urging him to speak to his father about the hardships facing Nigerians.

Abdulkareem’s direct lyrics criticized the socio-economic conditions and security challenges in Nigeria, particularly referencing the perceived disconnect between the elites and the suffering of ordinary citizens.

In the song, Abdulkareem raps: “Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga.”

He continues, “Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.”

The rapper’s lyrics suggest that Seyi Tinubu, who has enjoyed the privileges of a wealthy family, is disconnected from the realities faced by Nigerians, particularly in terms of insecurity and economic hardship.

Abdulkareem also critiques the lavish lifestyle of the elites, saying, “You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem.”