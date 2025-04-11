Explosion Rocks Ikeja Under Bridge, Causing Panic

Panic gripped the Ikeja Under Bridge area on Friday evening after an explosion rocked a building, shaking the surrounding environment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the blast, which occurred around 6:30 p.m., was traced to a solar inverter that suddenly exploded.

“The explosion was caused by an inverter that blew up. The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service is already on the scene. There’s heavy traffic in the area, and people were seen running in panic,” Rabiu Abass told Vanguard.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that the firefighters were on-site and the situation was under control. “There is no cause for alarm. The situation is under control,” she stated.

By 8:30 p.m., Fire and Rescue officials were still on the ground, working to extinguish the fire that had affected a building in the area.

Meanwhile, an inferno in Ibadan, Oyo State, reportedly destroyed at least 12 shops on Thursday night.

Witnesses who spoke to journalists on the development said on Friday that the blaze ignited around 10:55 PM at Block A, No. 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market, located in Araromi, Agodi-Gate, and continued for over three hours before being brought under control.

Naija News learnt that the fire caused damage amounting to several million naira.

Further investigations indicated that an electrical surge near flammable materials triggered the incident.

The General Manager of the state fire service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH in Ibadan on Friday, stating that the agency received the emergency call at precisely 11:02 PM.