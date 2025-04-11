JUST IN: Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Guts Shops In Oyo

An inferno in Ibadan, Oyo State, reportedly destroyed at least 12 shops on Thursday night.

Witnesses who spoke to journalists on the development said on Friday that the blaze ignited around 10:55 PM at Block A, No. 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market, located in Araromi, Agodi-Gate, and continued for over three hours before being brought under control.

Naija News learnt that the fire caused damage amounting to several million naira.

Further investigations indicated that an electrical surge near flammable materials triggered the incident.

The General Manager of the state fire service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH in Ibadan on Friday, stating that the agency received the emergency call at precisely 11:02 PM.

He said, “The agency’s control room received the distressed call at exactly 23:02 hrs on Thursday, April 10, 2025, through telephoning and Mr Young to report a shop fire at the above address.

“The fire personnel, led by Cfs Jimoh, promptly deployed to the scene of the fire incident. On arrival, we met some lockup shops well alight, and we swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other nearby shops.

“The fire affected 12 out of multiple numbers of shops and we were able to save property worth billions of naira in the market. The appliance returned to the station by 03:18hrs and on standby.”