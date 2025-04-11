EFCC Presents Fresh Video Evidence In ₦33 Billion Fraud Case Against Buhari’s Ex-Power Minister

The trial of former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Saleh Mamman, resumed on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the prosecution presenting fresh evidence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) played a video recording of Mamman’s statement in a trial-within-trial, aiming to prove that his confessional statements were made voluntarily, despite his claims of coercion.

Mamman is facing 12 counts of alleged money laundering linked to the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects. The EFCC accuses him of conspiring to launder ₦33.8 billion.

During the court session, Rotimi Oyedepo, the prosecution counsel, called an EFCC investigator, Abubakar Kwaido, to testify.

Kwaido told the court: “There was at no point I harassed or intimidated him with detention.”

“My boss was even asking him if he could write, but he said he would ask his lawyer to write on his behalf,” he added.

The prosecution then played a video of Mamman’s statement, showing him in a composed manner as he explained how he made cash payments of ₦5 million on three occasions to avoid drawing attention through bank transactions.

“Honestly, I gave him ₦5 million about three times. I didn’t transfer or put it in his account. I gave him cash,” Mamman stated in the video.

“Why I didn’t do a transfer was because I am a civil servant and I have left my business and some of my things, so I have been very careful.”

Mamman also mentioned a conversation with someone named Sam.

“I said to Sam that there’s a house in Kado, but I have to collect the documents of the house. That’s why I told you that there’s no issue between me and him,” he said.

The video further showed Mamman describing the purchase of another property in Wuse, Abuja, through a House of Representatives member who used a different name for the transaction.

“We went together and bought the house in Wuse. It was me and my friend that joined and bought the house, but he gave another person’s name instead of his. Now I’m even struggling to get the papers for the house,” he stated.

“We bought the house from ₦30 to ₦35 million and we agreed I will be giving him the money in tranches.

“Things became somehow and I then left the office. He didn’t give me the papers and that’s how I left office.”

Mamman repeatedly accused Abubakar Bida, the Mambilla project accountant, of dishonesty.

“Mustapha is a liar. It was his PA that did all these things,” he said, referring to Musbahu Idris.

Despite this, he admitted to benefiting from the transactions.

“Whether I like it or not, I benefitted because my people have benefited from the money. That was why I was all involved in it,” he confessed.

He also confirmed that he requested his lawyer to write on his behalf due to health issues.

“Honestly, I can’t write. I’m not too strong, but as you can see, I’m about to take my medication. That’s why I spoke to him to write because I don’t want to stress myself,” he said in the clip.

“The doctors warned me not to stress myself. I was advised by my lawyer to come so that it will all be easy.”

Presiding judge James Omotosho adjourned the case to April 14 for the continuation of the trial.