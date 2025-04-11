2027: Okpebholo’s Campaigns For Tinubu An Insult To Constitution – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Governor Monday Okpebholo’s launch of 2027 campaign for President Bola Tinubu in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the Chairman, Edo State PDP Chapter, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said the Governor’s action was an insult to the Constitution.

In a statement on Friday, PDP stated Okpebholo’s action was aimed at hoodwinking Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nehikhare expressed worry that the Governor of Edo State who should be the custodian of law decided to follow illegality.

Edo PDP called on Tinubu to be mindful of Governor Okpebholo. The party further called on relevant agencies to sanction the Governor for breaching the law.

It read: “We want to unequivocally state that his comments and actions are in direct contravention of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which explicitly states that, ‘The period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day’.

“It is troubling and deeply embarrassing that Okpebholo, who should be a custodian of the rule of law, is kicking off campaigns nearly two years ahead of the legally allowed period. This is not only illegal but also sets a dangerous precedent for abuse of power and disrespect for our Constitution and constitutional democracy.

“Even more laughable is Okpebholo’s boastful claim that he will deliver Edo State to President Tinubu in 2027. This is the same man who could not secure a victory for himself during the last gubernatorial election, who lost convincingly at the poll and has since then, along with his allies, been fighting tooth and nail, resorting to all sorts of illegalities and machinations to suppress the truth and sustain the electoral heist of September 21, 2024.

“So how could this same person who couldn’t credibly and legitimately win his own election now arrogantly arrogate to himself the role of Edo’s political compass? It is an insult to the intelligence of the citizens of Edo State.

“Okpebholo’s continous resort to subterfuge is nothing more than a smokescreen to ingratiate himself with the presidency, while attempting to distract from his failures in government, his loss of control over the political space, and the growing rejection he faces among the people of the State.

“We sincerely hope President Tinubu will not fall for these deceitful gimmicks and baseless assurances. If the President hopes to win Edo State in 2027, he cannot rely on Okpebholo and the Edo APC leadership, as they lack the capacity to deliver Edo to him.

“We also call on the relevant authorities, especially those tasked with upholding our constitution and the rule of law to take note of this gross violation and invoke the appropriate sanctions as enshrined in our Constitution.

“We insist that no individual, no matter how highly placed, should be allowed to trample on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and go scot-free.”