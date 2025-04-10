Tinubu, AGF Fagbemi Snub Suit Seeking To Sack Rivers Sole Administrator

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), failed to send legal representatives to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday for the scheduled hearing of a suit seeking to remove the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd).

During the resumed proceedings, neither President Tinubu nor the AGF was represented, although the Attorneys-General of Lagos, Bayelsa, Taraba, and Edo states had representatives present.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Mr. Chimezie Enuka, informed the court that all defendants, except the Attorneys-General of Zamfara and Bauchi states, had been properly served with the originating processes and hearing notices.

After agreement among the lawyers present, Justice James Omotosho postponed the hearing to June 11, 2025, and ordered fresh hearing notices to be served on all the defendants.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/572/2025, was initiated by Abuja-based lawyer Johnmary Jideobi. He is seeking a court ruling to declare all actions and decisions made by Vice Admiral Ibas in his capacity as Sole Administrator of Rivers State as unconstitutional and null.

The plaintiff also seeks a perpetual injunction to prevent President Tinubu from interfering with the tenure of elected governors and from appointing any sole administrators in any state of Nigeria.

The plaintiff argues that the President has no constitutional authority to remove, suspend, or tamper with the tenure of a duly elected governor and deputy governor, and that the appointment of Ibas as Sole Administrator of Rivers State is unconstitutional. The suit seeks to set aside the suspension of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, and the subsequent appointment of Ibas.

Jideobi maintains that while President Tinubu has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency in certain situations, he does not have the authority to suspend elected officials. He also expressed concern that the President’s actions could lead to a dangerous precedent that undermines Nigeria’s democracy and legal framework.

The plaintiff urges the court to intervene, asserting that allowing such actions would lead to anarchy and threaten the rule of law in the country. The matter remains set for hearing on June 11, 2025.